Satellite images appear to show several Russian warplanes at an airbase in Crimea have been damaged or destroyed.Full Article
Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea airbase attack, satellite images show
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Satellite images show Crimea airbase damaged after suspected Ukrainian attack
Hull Daily Mail
If confirmed, it would be the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, which was seized by..
Advertisement
More coverage
Satellite images show Crimea airbase damaged after apparent Ukrainian attack
Wales Online
Russia has denied that any attack took place and insisted that its jets were not damaged, despite satellite images to the contrary