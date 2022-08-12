Hong Kong population shrinks for 2nd year under virus curbs

The population as of mid-2022 declined by 1.6% from a year earlier to 7,291,600. It said there was a net outflow of 113,200 residents while only 18,300 new residents arrived. The announcement gave no indication how many thousands of people might have left due to the crackdown and a national security law that chilled free speech and left lawyers and business consultants uneasy about what they were allowed to say to clients.