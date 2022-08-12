'Sturgeon moon' in photos: Last supermoon of the year passes over Earth
Published
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.Full Article
Published
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.Full Article
The Sturgeon Moon became visible Thursday night, appearing bigger and brighter than usual because of its proximity to Earth.