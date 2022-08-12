Salman Rushdie stabbed: What's controversial about Satanic Verses?
Published
Rushdie challenges and occasionally seems to mock some of Islam's most delicate principles in the book "Satanic Verses"Full Article
Published
Rushdie challenges and occasionally seems to mock some of Islam's most delicate principles in the book "Satanic Verses"Full Article
Writer who spent years in hiding after Iranian fatwa was to speak about freedom of expression
Salman Rushdie, who wrote the hugely controversial novel The Satanic Verses, was attacked in New York state today, with the..