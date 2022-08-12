J&J To End Sales Of Baby Powder With Talc Globally Next Year

Watch VideoJohnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.
Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said.
The company has faced litigation alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop...
