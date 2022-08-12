Trump FBI Live Updates: McCarthy Dismisses Trump Nuclear Claims
Published
Donald Trump has called for the "immediate" release of the search warrant that authorized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Follow for the latest.
#donaldtrump #maralago
Published
Donald Trump has called for the "immediate" release of the search warrant that authorized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Follow for the latest.
#donaldtrump #maralago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened to investigate the Justice Department if the GOP takes control of the..