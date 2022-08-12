Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York

Watch VideoSalman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately...
