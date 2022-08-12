Former US President Donald Trump is under federal investigation for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act, according to documents viewed by Politico.The US news agency...Full Article
FBI search warrant shows Donald Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
