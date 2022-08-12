FBI Seized 'Top Secret' Documents From Trump Home

Watch VideoThe FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
A property receipt unsealed by the court shows...
