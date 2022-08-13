The Unites States man arrested for stabbing infamous author Salman Rushdie reportedly had sympathies towards the Iranian government that had called for the author's death.Hadi Matar, 24, was arrested after allegedly stabbing Rushdie...Full Article
Salman Rushdie stabbed: Details emerge about Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar
Suspect identified in Salman Rushdie attack
Rumble
Police say a 24-year-old man identified as Hadi Matar, from Fairview, New Jersey, is suspected of rushing to the stage at the..