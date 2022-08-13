Gunman Kills 10 In Montenegro Before Passerby Shoots Him Dead
A man shot a total of 13 people, including two children, in the streets of the Montenegro city of Cetinje.Full Article
CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) - A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of this western Montenegro city Friday, killing 10..
A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead,..