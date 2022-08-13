Boil water advisory issued for 23 metro Detroit communities
Communities across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break, according to the GLWA.
#glwa #macomb
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 23 communities after a water main break caused a loss of pressure Saturday..