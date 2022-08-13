Barcelona leave Sergiño Dest out of squad for La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano
The American full-back is currently not on Xavi Hernández’s plans
The American full-back is currently not on Xavi Hernández’s plans
Barcelona are frustrated in their opening game of the La Liga season as Rayo Vallecano hold on for a goalless draw.
Barcelona are still to register any new players before this weekend's La Liga opener with Rayo Vallecano.