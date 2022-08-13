A beachgoer was killed on Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12.40 pm and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden...Full Article
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
A woman has been killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest in South Carolina.