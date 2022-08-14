Sen. Sinema Took Wall Street Money While Killing Tax On Investors

Watch VideoSen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
