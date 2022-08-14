Eight wounded, two critically, in attack on Jerusalem bus
Israeli police said Sunday they had arrested a suspect in a shooting attack on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City that wounded eight people, two critically and including…Full Article
A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early on Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack..