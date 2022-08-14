Fireworks Blast At Yerevan Market Kills 1, Injures 36

Watch VideoA strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, killing at least one person, injuring 36 others and setting off a large fire.
More than three hours after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market, firemen labored to put out the blaze that sent a...
Watch VideoA strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, killing at least one person, injuring 36 others and setting off a large fire.