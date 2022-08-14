Lamar Jackson implies he will cut off extension negotiations with Ravens once the regular season starts
Lamar Jackson is likely going to set some records whenever he gets his new deal.
Lamar Jackson is likely going to set some records whenever he gets his new deal.
Jackson prefers to get a deal done before the regular season starts
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will stop contract negotiations when the regular season starts, he confirmed Saturday.