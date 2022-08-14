Partisan Divide In Response To FBI Mar-A-Lago Search

Watch VideoHundreds of demonstrators gathered over the weekend near former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to show their support as the FBI's investigation into whether he violated statutes under the Espionage Act continues.
"The search warrant, the witch hunts, we've had enough. The American people have had...
