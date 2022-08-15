Trump calls on FBI to return "privileged" documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
"The FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material," Trump wrote in a social media post.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that he has not seen evidence that former..
Sources say a Trump lawyer signed a statement in June saying all classified documents at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over.