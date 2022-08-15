Lawyers Appeal Brittney Griner's Russian Prison Sentence

Watch VideoLawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner on Monday filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported Monday.
Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February...
