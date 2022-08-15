Judge: Sen. Lindsey Graham Must Testify In Georgia Election Probe

Watch VideoA federal judge on Monday said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state.
