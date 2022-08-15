Mar-a-Lago raid: Giuliani says Trump bragged about crowd size
Published
"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already?" Giuliani recalled Trump saying in the aftermath of the FBI raid.
#maralago #trump #giuliani
Published
"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already?" Giuliani recalled Trump saying in the aftermath of the FBI raid.
#maralago #trump #giuliani
Dr. Gina live from Mar-a-Lago!
Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, supporters of the former president gathered outside the..