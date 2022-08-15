William Ruto wins in Kenya's presidential election
Published
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto wins the country's presidential election in a tightly fought race.Full Article
Published
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto wins the country's presidential election in a tightly fought race.Full Article
The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Odinga's chief agent said they could not verify the results and made..
Scuffles break out as Odinga’s supporters and some electoral officials contest result