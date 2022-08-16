Enraged Anti-Vaxxer Arrested for Vile FBI Threats in Wake of Trump Raid

Enraged Anti-Vaxxer Arrested for Vile FBI Threats in Wake of Trump Raid

Upworthy

Published

On Friday, Adam Bies wrote, “Come and get me you piece of shit feds.” On Monday, he was in handcuffs.

#vilefbi #adambies #antivaxxer #shitfeds

Full Article