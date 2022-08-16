Afghanistan after a year of Taliban rule
Published
The Taliban marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital. Not much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolatedFull Article
Published
The Taliban marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital. Not much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolatedFull Article
Jenny Kwan, the NDP critic for refugees and citizenship, and Heather McPherson, the party’s critic for foreign affairs and..
Today, August 15, 2022 marks the one year anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban..