Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK this September before travelling to Germany for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go.Full Article
News24.com | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK
News240 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be William and Kate's neighbours when they return to UK
Tamworth Herald
Sussexes plan to stay at Frogmore Cottage next month — days after the Cambridges move into their new family home at nearby..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's embarrassing Netflix deadline
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to UK next month
BANG Showbiz
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to the UK in September to attend a..