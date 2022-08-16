Feds Oppose Unsealing Affidavit For Mar-A-Lago Warrant

Watch VideoThe Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida, saying the investigation "implicates highly classified material" and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.
