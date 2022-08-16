Critics’ Conversation: Was ‘Better Call Saul’ Better Than ‘Breaking Bad’?
Published
THR's TV critics reflect on the final episode and cumulative creative legacy of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff after six seasons.
#breakingbad #thr #tvcritics
Published
THR's TV critics reflect on the final episode and cumulative creative legacy of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff after six seasons.
#breakingbad #thr #tvcritics
Search "fertility awareness" or "natural birth control" on TikTok and you'll find an endless scroll of videos — oftentimes with..