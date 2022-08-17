Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka Advance in Alaska’s Senate Contest
Published
Two other candidates, still to be determined, will also move on to the general election in November under a new ranked-choice system.
#contesttwo #lisamurkowski
Published
Two other candidates, still to be determined, will also move on to the general election in November under a new ranked-choice system.
#contesttwo #lisamurkowski
Trump has already cleaned house of many RINOs across the nation this primary election cycle. His next battle may not be that..