Rudy Giuliani Set To Testify In Georgia 2020 Election Probe

Rudy Giuliani Set To Testify In Georgia 2020 Election Probe

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

It's unclear how much the former New York mayor and attorney for Trump will be willing to...

Full Article