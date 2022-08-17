Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
Published
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.Full Article
Published
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.Full Article
An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the death of a patient is now facing three more charges of first-degree murder.
An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the death of an elderly patient in Hawkesbury, Ont., last year is now facing three additional..