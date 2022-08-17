Crude Oil Prices Down Due to Recession Fears, Contributing to Lower Gasoline Prices

Crude Oil Prices Down Due to Recession Fears, Contributing to Lower Gasoline Prices

FactCheck.org

Published

President Joe Biden and members of his administration have touted the falling gasoline prices, suggesting that the decrease was because of the president’s policies. But U.S. presidents have little control over the price that consumers pay for gasoline. We look at the reasons for the decline in gasoline prices.

Full Article