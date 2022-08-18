Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Russian mothers an extraordinary cash bonus if they have 10 or more children, reviving a Soviet-era incentive as the nation of 145 million plans for the future.The honorary Mother Heroine...Full Article
Vladimir Putin revives 'Mother Heroine' cash bonus for women who have 10 children
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vladimir Putin to give 'Mother Heroine' award to women who have 10 children | Oneindia News*News
According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering money to women to have 10 or more children to restore the..
Oneindia
Putin revives Soviet ‘Mother Heroine’ award for women who have 10 children
Nearly eight decades after Stalin launched the award, Moscow is again worried about population decline, especially amid heavy..
Washington Post