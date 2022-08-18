WNBA playoffs 2022: No. 7 Liberty steal Game 1 against reigning champion Sky, 98-91, in Chicago
Published
The Liberty need one more win to advance to the semifinals in a close WNBA playoff opener.
#wnba #playoffs #semifinals #playoffopener
Published
The Liberty need one more win to advance to the semifinals in a close WNBA playoff opener.
#wnba #playoffs #semifinals #playoffopener
The 2022 WNBA playoffs are spread across the ESPN family of networks via cable and live TV streaming services like Sling TV and..