World’s largest moth discovered in Washington
Published
Following the discovery of the largest moth in the world, experts in Washington state are urging the public to keep an eye out for and report any sightings.
#washingtonstate
Published
Following the discovery of the largest moth in the world, experts in Washington state are urging the public to keep an eye out for and report any sightings.
#washingtonstate
With a wingspan of 10 inches, the atlas moth is one of the biggest known moths in the world. It was found in Bellevue, Washington,..
The moth, with a wingspan of 10 inches, was seen in Washington state.
#washingtonstate