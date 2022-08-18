Remains found in suitcases bought in New Zealand belong to primary school-age children
Published
The remains of two children were found in suitcases bought at an auction in New Zealand.
Published
The remains of two children were found in suitcases bought at an auction in New Zealand.
The bodies of two children hidden in suitcases have been discovered by a New Zealand family in a batch of abandoned goods they..
An investigator says authorities "are making very good progress with DNA inquiries" as they try to identify the children and bring..