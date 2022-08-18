Browns QB Deshaun Watson Settles For 11-Game Suspension

Watch VideoCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
The league had sought to ban Watson for at least one year...
