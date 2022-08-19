Biden To Host Unity Summit Against Hate-Fueled Violence

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation."
The White House announced Friday that President Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15,...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation."