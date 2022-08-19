'Stars Coffee' replaces Seattle-based Starbucks coffee chain in Russia
A new coffee chain, Stars Coffee, is now taking over in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine caused Starbucks to suspend operations in the country.
A restaurateur and rapper duo unveiled Stars Coffee on Thursday, reopening the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by..