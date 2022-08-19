Judge Puts Utah Ban On Transgender Kids In Sports On Hold

Watch VideoTransgender kids in Utah will not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year.
Judge Keith Kelly's decision Friday to put the law on hold until a legal challenge is resolved came after he...
Watch VideoTransgender kids in Utah will not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year.