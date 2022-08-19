A UK man has been jailed for eight months after he bit a police dog and assaulted an officer.Matthew Boulter, of Grimsby, was convicted after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering...Full Article
UK man jailed for biting police dog
