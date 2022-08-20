Ukraine war: Russia to allow inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Putin
Russia captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in March and is accused of using it as a military base.
#putin #zaporizhzhia #inspectors #militarybase
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will allow inspectors to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In a call with..
Two people were injured by Russian fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in southern Ukraine.