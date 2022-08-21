Dorli Rainey, Symbol Of Occupy Movement, Dies At 95

Watch VideoDorli Rainey, a self-described "old lady in combat boots" who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95.
The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele Rainey, told...
