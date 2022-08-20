Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury, will have surgery
Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in Carolina's preseason loss to the Patriots.
#rookie #mattcorral #panthers #patriots #preseasonloss
Corral was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss
#panthers #corral #mattcorral #nfldraft..