Daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin killed in car bomb in Moscow
Published
Darya Dugina had been due to travel with her ultranationalist father and reports suggest he may have been the targetFull Article
Published
Darya Dugina had been due to travel with her ultranationalist father and reports suggest he may have been the targetFull Article
The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb..
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, Alexander Dugin.