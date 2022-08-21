Floods, Landslides Leave 40 Dead In Northern India

Watch VideoAt least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days, officials said Sunday.
The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and...
