Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks Fantasy Football Week 6: Get Set for a Kyler Murray Masterpiece

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks Fantasy Football Week 6: Get Set for a Kyler Murray Masterpiece

Upworthy

Published

Kyler Murray has been inconsistent this season, but he should put up big numbers against Seattle.

#masterpiece #kylermurray #seattle

Full Article