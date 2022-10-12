Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses External Power

Watch VideoRussian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said Wednesday.
On-site monitors from the U.N.'s...
Watch VideoRussian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said Wednesday.