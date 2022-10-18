Haiti Pleads For Help Due To Ongoing Gang Violence

Watch VideoHaiti is facing deepening turmoil as it requests international armed forces to deal with a humanitarian crisis in the country. In response, the U.S. has reportedly drafted a U.N. resolution that supports a multinational rapid action force.
"I need for you to give us the support we need to stop people from dying...
